"Will quit public service if proven": Kerala BJP chief Surendran denies involvement in Kodakara hawala case

K. Surendran, Kerala's BJP president, denies involvement in the Kodakara hawala case, and said he will quit public service if proven guilty. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Kalpetta: BJP State President K. Surendran has firmly denied any involvement in the Kodakara hawala case, asserting his innocence and expressing readiness to end public service if proven guilty. He stated his confidence in facing any investigation, attributing the allegations to concerns over the BJP's progress.

Also Read: Kerala High Court declares marriage void, quashes cruelty charges against husband

Surendran alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) provided financial support to Thiroor Satheesh and suggested that the accusations were intended to stop the foreclosure of MK Kannan's property. He further implicated Congress leader VD Satheesan, claiming that Congress members had contacted him regarding purported payments from Dharmarajan to Shafi.

In addition to addressing the hawala case, Surendran commented on the recent acquittal in the Mattannur Ashwini Kumar murder case, alleging collusion between the government and the Popular Front. He criticized both the prosecution and police and call it as negligence.

Looking ahead to the upcoming by-elections, Surendran predicted significant challenges for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and VD Satheesan, deeming these elections crucial for Kerala's political landscape.

Furthermore, Surendran urged the Waqf Board to reevaluate its position on the Munambam issue and questioned the opposition to amendments proposed by the UDF and LDF. He called for the withdrawal of the resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: Kodakara hawala case: Accused Dharmarajan admits ties with Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

