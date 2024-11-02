Congress' Yunus Chaudhary caught in alleged obscene video showing private parts to woman, sparks row (WATCH)

A purported explicit video involving Yunus Chaudhary, the Congress District President of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and former candidate for the Chhaprauli Assembly, has gone viral on social media.

A purported explicit video allegedly involving Yunus Chaudhary, the Congress District President of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and former candidate for the Chhaprauli Assembly, has gone viral on social media, igniting a storm of controversy within political circles. The video allegedly shows Chaudhary in an objectionable situation with a young woman, leading to widespread outrage and calls for an investigation into its authenticity.

"This is Yunus Chaudhary, Congress District President of Baghpat, UP. First he shows his private parts to a woman, then does obscene acts with her," wrote journalist Sachin Gupta in a post on X along with the shocking video.

"The woman pleads to let her go but he continues to act indecently. She says...aunt will come, leave me, let me be," he further stated.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

As the video circulated online, discussions intensified about the implications for Chaudhary's political career and the integrity of the Congress party in Baghpat.

"What kind of fire is this? What kind of lust is this? What is so special about it that for 10 minutes of tactile pleasure, a man forgets all limits and puts his dignity, respect, home, family, career, everything at stake? If you are so furious, go to a sex worker. Sex workers should be given legal protection," wrote a user in response to the purported video.

Another irked netizen asked, "Is this the Congress' 'Mohobbat ki Dukaan'? Strict action should be taken against such people."

"This is a very serious matter. Such incidents not only violate social morality but are also a big threat to the safety and dignity of women in our society. Any kind of violence or harassment against women should not be tolerated. Strict action should be taken against such people," responded a third user on X.

A fourth user demanded, "Congress should expel him from the party, he should get severe punishment."

As the controversy unfolds, the demand for a thorough investigation into the video's origins and the context in which it was filmed continues to grow.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the viral video on X:

