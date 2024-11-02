Congress' Yunus Chaudhary caught in alleged obscene video showing private parts to woman, sparks row (WATCH)

A purported explicit video involving Yunus Chaudhary, the Congress District President of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and former candidate for the Chhaprauli Assembly, has gone viral on social media.

Congress leader Yunus Chaudhary caught in alleged obscene video showing private parts, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

A purported explicit video allegedly involving Yunus Chaudhary, the Congress District President of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and former candidate for the Chhaprauli Assembly, has gone viral on social media, igniting a storm of controversy within political circles. The video allegedly shows Chaudhary in an objectionable situation with a young woman, leading to widespread outrage and calls for an investigation into its authenticity.

"This is Yunus Chaudhary, Congress District President of Baghpat, UP. First he shows his private parts to a woman, then does obscene acts with her," wrote journalist Sachin Gupta in a post on X along with the shocking video.

"The woman pleads to let her go but he continues to act indecently. She says...aunt will come, leave me, let me be," he further stated.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

As the video circulated online, discussions intensified about the implications for Chaudhary's political career and the integrity of the Congress party in Baghpat.

"What kind of fire is this? What kind of lust is this? What is so special about it that for 10 minutes of tactile pleasure, a man forgets all limits and puts his dignity, respect, home, family, career, everything at stake? If you are so furious, go to a sex worker. Sex workers should be given legal protection," wrote a user in response to the purported video.

Another irked netizen asked, "Is this the Congress' 'Mohobbat ki Dukaan'? Strict action should be taken against such people."

"This is a very serious matter. Such incidents not only violate social morality but are also a big threat to the safety and dignity of women in our society. Any kind of violence or harassment against women should not be tolerated. Strict action should be taken against such people," responded a third user on X.

A fourth user demanded, "Congress should expel him from the party, he should get severe punishment."

As the controversy unfolds, the demand for a thorough investigation into the video's origins and the context in which it was filmed continues to grow.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the viral video on X:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025 to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh, will create jobs for 45,000 families gcw

Mahakumbh 2025 to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh, will create jobs for 45,000 families

1 code, multiple rides: Bengaluru's Nagaraa auto introduces 'NAMMA Code'; How it works? gcw

1 code, multiple rides: Nagaraa auto introduces 'NAMMA Code'; How it works?

Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri slams Cong and Mallikarjun Kharge for 'lies, fabricated figures and fake data' dmn

Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri slams Cong and Mallikarjun Kharge for 'lies, fabricated figures and fake data'

India protests Canadian surveillance of diplomats, calls it 'flagrant violation' of diplomatic norms (WATCH) snt

India protests Canadian surveillance of diplomats, calls it 'flagrant violation' of diplomatic norms (WATCH)

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! 3-year-old raped, murdered by relative in Tirupati gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! 3-year-old raped, murdered by relative in Tirupati

Recent Stories

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations NTI

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides RTM

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides RTM

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on NTI

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon