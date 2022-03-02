  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal municipal election 2022 results: TMC sweeps Cooch Behar

    Trinamool candidates won in Cooch Behar, Mathabhanga, Haldibari, Mekhligunj and Tufanngunj municipalities in the district

    Cooch Behar municipal election 2022 live updates results
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cooch Behar, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Trinamool Congress has swept the 2022 municipal election in Cooch Behar district, winning all the municipalities here.

    The Trinamool Congress candidates scored victories in Cooch Behar, Mathabhanga, Haldibari, Mekhligunj and Tufanngunj constituencies

    Also Read: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?

    Background

    Cooch Behar in the Barak Valley is rich in heritage. At one time the borders of the kings of Cooch Behar extended from undivided Bengal to a part of Assam. Cooch Behar later emerged as a tributary state under the British. As a result, Victorian-era architects were involved in the architecture of Cooch Behar. That legacy is still visible today. Officially, Cooch Behar municipality was created on December 16, 1945. 

    Also Read: West Bengal Municipal Election Results Live: Who will win on 108 municipalities?

    The previous mandate 

    The last municipal elections in Cooch Behar were held in 2015. Out of the 20 wards in Cooch Behar municipality, 10 wards were occupied by Trinamool Congress while the Left had 6 wards. Independent candidates won 2 wards. Voting was supposed to take place in this municipality two years ago. But the elections had to be postponed following the Coronavirus outbreak. The Cooch Behar municipality was being run by the municipal administrator for the last two years. 

    The 2022 contest and issues

    A total of 72 candidates are contesting in the Cooch Behar pre-poll 2022. People living in this municipality say that although some five-star hotels have been built in the city, there is still no comprehensive initiative to attract tourists to Cooch Behar. There is also a need to expand the city's roads. The old city of Cooch Behar has been declared a heritage site. The need for a new city of Cooch Behar has been in consideration for long but continues to remain on paper.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi s mother to Kashi temple gcw

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi's mother to Kashi temple

    West Bengal municipal election 2022 Nadia district municipalities result

    West Bengal municipal election results live: TMC ahead in Nadia district

    No Indians left in Kyiv, India gets 12000 nationals out of Ukraine

    No Indians left in Kyiv, 12000 nationals out of Ukraine: Govt

    west-bengal-municipal-election-2022-results-voteshare-in-your-ward

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Leads Results Live updates

    West Bengal Municipal Election Results Live: TMC emerging as winner

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce: Know Ye's new strategy to fight against Kardashian RCB

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce: Know Ye's new strategy to fight against Kardashian

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Punjab Cricket Association PCA grants fans' request, 50% crowd allowed for Virat Kohli's 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL: PCA grants fans' request, 50% crowd allowed for Kohli's 100th Test

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi s mother to Kashi temple gcw

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi's mother to Kashi temple

    Ash Wednesday 2022: England to Mexico people celebrate first day of Lent, See Pictures RCB

    Ash Wednesday 2022: England to Mexico, people celebrate first day of Lent, See Pictures

    Joe Biden US troops wont fight for Ukraine will defend NATO gcw

    Joe Biden: US troops won't fight for Ukraine, will defend NATO

    Recent Videos

    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Mario Rivera on NEUFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Rivera on NEUFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Khalid Jamil after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Video Icon