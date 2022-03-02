West Bengal Municipal Election Results Live: Who will win on 108 municipalities?

The vote count for 108 municipalities, where polling was held on February 27, is being held under tight security.

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 got underway on Wednesday. The vote count for 108 municipalities, where polling was held on February 27, is being held under tight security. This considering that the polling was held amid major allegations of malpractices levelled by the opposition parties.

According to the State Election Commission, over 78 per cent of voters exercised their franchise at over 12,000 polling booths. Around 95.6 lakh voters were eligible to cast votes in the 2022 municipal elections.

The counting of votes will decide on the fate of 8,160 candidates at the 2276 wards. Voting was not held in 103 wards as the ruling Trinamool Congress had won most of these seats uncontested. The ruling party is waging the electoral battle against the BJP, CPI-Marxist-led Left Front and the Congress.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress swept the Opposition aside in the recently-held civic polls, the main opposition BJP is looking to further widen its support base and establish itself. The other two contenders -- the CPI-M and the Congress -- are hoping to revive their political fortunes in the state through the local polls.

The SEC data shows that out of the 8160 candidates in the fray, Trinamool Congress had the most (2,258) followed by the BJP (2,021) and CPI-Marxist (1,588). The Congress had fielded 965 candidates while 843 candidates are independents. The remaining parties in the fray include Forward Block (117), CPI (99), RSP (76), BSP(30), NCP (2) and Others (158) candidates.

During the election, the state election commission had deployed as many as 44,000 police personnel and 135 observers to ensure free and fair polls.