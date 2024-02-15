Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Controversy erupts as 'vulgar' Saraswati idol in Tripura Art College triggers ABVP protest (WATCH)

    ABVP protests alleged vulgarity in the depiction of Goddess Saraswati at Tripura Government College of Art and Craft, sparking a controversy over cultural sensitivity and religious sentiments.

    Controversy erupts as 'vulgar' Saraswati idol in Tripura Art College triggers ABVP protest; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a vehement protest at the Tripura Government College of Art and Craft in Agartala on Wednesday. The uproar stemmed from what they perceived as the desecration of the revered idol of Goddess Saraswati, a symbol of knowledge and art, on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

    Members of ABVP took issue with the depiction of Goddess Saraswati in what they deemed a "vulgar" manner, contrary to the essence of Indian culture and religious sentiments. The idol, housed within the government institute at Lichubagan, reportedly provoked outrage among the student body and the local community, prompting swift action from ABVP.

    Dibakar Acharjee, the Joint Secretary of ABVP's state unit, articulated the organization's stance, emphasizing the need to preserve religious sanctity within educational institutions. He condemned the alleged misrepresentation of Goddess Saraswati and asserted the rights of worshippers to observe their religious practices without distortion or disrespect.

    "As we all know, today is Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped all over the country. In the very morning, we all got news that in the Government Art and Craft College, the idol of Goddess Saraswati was sculptured in a very wrong and vulgar way. We instantly reached the location and stated our protest. We bound the college authority to stop the worship there and forced the students to rap a saree on the idol. We strongly protest against this type of initiative in any educational institution," Acharjee expressed.

    The demand for immediate intervention resonated in ABVP's call for Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take decisive action against the college authority. Acharjee underscored the gravity of the situation, urging the state government to dismiss the principal and ensure accountability for the perceived transgression.

    "It's our demand to the CM Dr. Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authority and dismiss the principal too," he asserted.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
