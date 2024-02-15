'We have to bring graph of Modi down...' viral video exposes political agenda behind farmer protests (WATCH)

The video shows farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal saying, "The popularity of Modi is at it's peak, His graph has gone up because of Ram Mandir. We have less time (2024 LS Elections). We have to bring graph of Modi down."

A video doing the rounds on social media has reportedly exposed the political agenda behind the farmer protests -- bringing down the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video shows farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal saying, "The popularity of Modi is at its peak, His graph has gone up because of Ram Mandir. We have less time (2024 LS Elections). We have to bring the graph of Modi down."

The video comes ahead of the third round of talks between farmer unions and the Centre is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The Centre, represented by ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai, may propose the formation of a new committee to address various pending issues, including the legal assurance for crop procurement at Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

However, protesters have warned of resorting to force to breach barricades erected in Haryana and march towards Delhi if the government fails to meet their demands.

Despite the ongoing security buildup and efforts to dissuade protesters from heading to the national capital, the Centre has announced another round of discussions in a bid to resolve the issues peacefully, as stated by a senior state government official.

In the past two days, clashes have erupted between police forces and demonstrators, resulting in injuries to both law enforcement officers and farmers due to stone-pelting incidents.

The protesting farmers, representing a coalition of over 200 farmer unions, remain steadfast in their resolve to march to Delhi and voice their grievances, which include securing legal guarantees for MSP, farm loan waivers, and the withdrawal of criminal cases against those protesting the farm laws.

Following the inconclusive second round of talks on Monday, Union Minister Arjun Munda reiterated the government's willingness to engage in dialogue to address the farmers' concerns. Alongside Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Munda emphasized the government's commitment to finding amicable solutions through discussion and expressed optimism about resolving the issues at hand.

"We had a fruitful discussion with the farmers on various issues. The government is dedicated to resolving every matter through dialogue. While we have reached agreements on certain issues, others require the formation of a committee for a permanent resolution," stated Munda, reiterating the government's focus on safeguarding the rights of farmers and the public.