    'Congress's warranty has expired... BJP will win': PM boosts cadres' morale ahead of Karnataka Election 2023

    Addressing the party workers, the Prime Minister said that the Congress is in that state where they cannot give any guarantee and their warranty has expired.

    Congress warranty has expired BJP will win' PM boosts cadres morale ahead of Karnataka Election 2023
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 27) addressed the Karnataka BJP workers and said that Congress means false guarantee and it means guarantee of corruption. The Prime Minister also said that the Congress is in that state where they cannot give any guarantee and their warranty has also expired.

    Addressing the party workers, PM Modi said, "Congress has not taken any interest in eradicating corruption because it itself has been the biggest source of corruption. After the year 2014, the whole country is watching how fast the fight against corruption has taken place. The trident of Jan-Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile has given a big blow to corruption."

    Karnataka Election 2023: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kannada Star Kiccha Sudeep, Rajnath Singh campaign for BJP

    Election campaign is in full swing as Union Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday (April 26) held campaigns in poll-bound Karnataka for the BJP in various parts of the State.

    While the actor campaigned for the BJP candidate S Thippeswamy from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency in Chitradurga, the Uttar Pradesh CM campaigned in Mandya.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bangarappa brother, former ministers' sons in fray to stake claim

    Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said, "Congress talks about development but the reality was that the 5-year schemes which they used to announce used to become a reality only after the scheme’s term ended and soon after it would collapse. When PM Modi keeps the foundation of a scheme, he also inaugurates it."

