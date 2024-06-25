Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified from LS over 'Jai Palestine' slogan? What Constitution says explained

    Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of AIMIM, sparked controversy during his oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha when he concluded with the slogan 'Jai Palestine'.

    Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified from LS over 'Jai Palestine' slogan? What Constitution says explained snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 9:07 PM IST

    Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of AIMIM, sparked controversy during his oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha when he concluded with the slogan 'Jai Palestine'. This action drew strong criticism from BJP leaders, with some suggesting that Owaisi could face disqualification from Parliament for showing allegiance to a foreign state.

    Following the uproar in the House, where the Chair ordered his remarks to be expunged, Owaisi defended his actions to reporters, stating that there was nothing inappropriate about his slogans, including 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'.

    In response, BJP's Amit Malviya indicated on social media platform X that Owaisi's expression of support for Palestine could potentially lead to his disqualification under current rules governing parliamentary conduct.

    In a post on X, he said: “As per extant rules, Asaduddin Owaisi can be disqualified from his Lok Sabha membership, for demonstrating adherence to a foreign State, that is Palestine. Please note: @LokSabhaSectt.”

    Malviya shared a brief video clip of Asaduddin Owaisi's oath-taking in the Lok Sabha and referenced Article 102 of the Constitution, which outlines conditions for disqualification from parliamentary membership. Malviya pointed out a specific provision stating that a member can be disqualified if they demonstrate allegiance or adherence to a foreign state. He tagged the Lok Sabha Secretariat in his post, emphasizing the relevant clause regarding citizenship and allegiance to foreign states.

    Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified from LS over 'Jai Palestine' slogan? What Constitution says explained snt

    Here's what Article 102 of the Constitution says on disqualification:

    A person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament –

    (a) if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State, other than an office declared by Parliament by law not to disqualify its holder;

    (b) if he is of unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court;

    (c) if he is an undischarged insolvent;

    (d) if he is not a citizen of India, or has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a foreign State, or is under any acknowledgement of allegiance or adherence to a foreign State;

    (e) if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament.

    Despite the backlash, Owaisi defended his slogans to reporters, asserting that there was no issue with him proclaiming "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine."

    Asked about his remarks, Owaisi told reporters, "Other members are also saying different things... How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution? You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine".

    Asked why he mentioned Palestine, he said, "They are oppressed people."

    Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and now elected for his fifth term from Hyderabad, took his oath in Urdu. Prior to this, he recited a prayer. Following his oath, he praised Telangana, Bhimrao Ambedkar, and voiced the AIMIM's slogan for Muslims, along with expressing support for a West Asian country.

    His remarks caused a commotion in the Lower House. Radha Mohan Singh, presiding at the time, reassured members that only the oath itself would be officially recorded.

    After a brief disruption, the oath-taking ceremony resumed. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab returned to oversee proceedings and reiterated that only the oath or affirmation was being documented.

    "I have said earlier please avoid invoking anything other than oath or affirmation. That is only to be recorded... That should be adhered to," Mahtab said.

    Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, meanwhile, took a jibe at Owaisi, questioning if he could say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

    Reddy said Owaisi's remarks are "totally wrong and against the rules of Parliament". "Living in India, he cannot say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', but he can hail Palestine. Such people are doing anti-Constitutional work in the name of Constitution, that should be understood,"

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 9:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING BAPS Swami under fire as women asked to vacate first 5 rows during CA conference in Kolkata (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! BAPS Swami under fire as women asked to vacate first 5 rows during CA conference in Kolkata (WATCH)

    After Owaisi, BJP's Gangwar stokes row with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat' while taking oath in LS (WATCH) vkp

    After Owaisi, BJP's Gangwar stokes row with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat' while taking oath in LS (WATCH)

    'Nothing matters for Congress than family, power': HM Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi on emergency anniversary vkp

    'Nothing matters for Congress than family, power': HM Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi on emergency anniversary

    iDEX inks landmark 350th contract! MoD, SpacePixxel to work on design, development of miniaturised satellite gcw

    iDEX inks landmark 350th contract! MoD, SpacePixxel to work on design, development of miniaturised satellite

    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH) vkp

    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Planning for Financial Stability with a 1 Lakh Loan

    Planning for Financial Stability with a 1 Lakh Loan

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress shares photos and pens down strong note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer wedding: Actress shares photos, pens down note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle gcw

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle

    Is Anushka Shetty suffering from 'Laughing Disease'? Read on RBA

    Is Anushka Shetty suffering from 'Laughing Disease'? Read on

    SHOCKING BAPS Swami under fire as women asked to vacate first 5 rows during CA conference in Kolkata (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! BAPS Swami under fire as women asked to vacate first 5 rows during CA conference in Kolkata (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon