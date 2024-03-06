BREAKING: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sacks Himachal leader Sudhir Sharma from AICC Secretary post

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge removes Sudhir Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary with immediate effect. The move comes after the former Dharamshala MLA attacked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress high command. Sharma wrote a long post on social media, which he started with a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. The quote, when translated read, "Tolerating injustice is as much a crime as doing injustice. It is your duty to fight injustice.”

