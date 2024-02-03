Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge compares party workers to dogs, BJP calls it shameful (WATCH)

    Reacting to Kharge's analogy, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya denounced the statement as shameful. He emphasized the importance of booth agents as a crucial link within the party and criticized the Congress president's approach.

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge compared party workers to dogs, BJP called it shameful (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (February 3) addressed party workers at the Nyay Sankalp Workers Convention held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. During his speech, he issued a controversial statement after comparing party workers to dogs, suggesting that booth agents should be assigned work like checking a dog's bark before buying it.

    Addressing the gathering, Kharge said, "Whatever booth agent you make, do it with some thinking. There is a saying in our country that 'just as one checks whether a dog barks properly while buying it or not, similarly the barking workers should be assigned the booth work."

    Ayodhya's property rates skyrocket: Four-fold surge in four years ignites real estate boom

    Reacting to Kharge's analogy, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya denounced the statement as shameful. He emphasized the importance of booth agents as a crucial link within the party and criticized the Congress president's approach.

    Kharge continued his critique of the Modi government, asserting that fear was ingrained in the Prime Minister's mind. He highlighted the rising instances of farmer and youth suicides, the burden of taxes and GST on the common man, and the preferential treatment given to the rich over farmers in terms of loans.

    Accusing the BJP government of playing with the emotions of the people for the past 10 years, Kharge claimed that promises made to small businessmen were not fulfilled, and loans were selectively given to BJP-RSS affiliates.

    'Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; sparks outrage-WATCH

    He further criticized the government's use of agencies like ED, CBI, and IT to intimidate the opposition and alleged biased treatment towards politicians based on their party affiliations.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Muslim man recites verses from Ramcharitmanas; earns UP CM Yogi Adityanath's praise (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Muslim man recites Ramcharitmanas verses; earns UP CM Yogi Adityanath's praise (WATCH)

    Gujarat shocker: Tailor brutally attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa in Bhavnagar; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Gujarat shocker: Tailor attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa in Bhavnagar shop; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Ayodhya property rates skyrocket: Four-fold surge in four years ignites real estate boom AJR

    Ayodhya's property rates skyrocket: Four-fold surge in four years ignites real estate boom

    Karnataka HC issues notice to election commission over luring voters with freebies during elections

    Karnataka HC issues notice to election commission over luring voters with freebies during elections

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details AJR

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Muslim man recites verses from Ramcharitmanas; earns UP CM Yogi Adityanath's praise (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Muslim man recites Ramcharitmanas verses; earns UP CM Yogi Adityanath's praise (WATCH)

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Mumbai, London for THESE many days ATG

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Mumbai, London for THESE many days

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah's brilliance puts India in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal's stellar double ton snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah's brilliance puts India in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal's stellar double ton

    tennis Davis Cup: Ramkumar and Balaji secure India 2-0 lead in historic Davis Cup tie against Pakistan (WATCH) snt

    Davis Cup: Ramkumar and Balaji secure India 2-0 lead in historic clash against Pakistan in Islamabad (WATCH)

    Gujarat shocker: Tailor brutally attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa in Bhavnagar; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Gujarat shocker: Tailor attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa in Bhavnagar shop; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon