Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi refrained from signing the no-confidence motion notice against Speaker Om Birla, citing it's improper for an LoP. Speaker Birla has instructed the House Secretary-General to examine the motion for further action.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, did not sign the notice of no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, as it is not proper for the LoP to sign a petition for the removal of the Speaker in a parliamentary democracy, sources said on Tuesday.

Congress Submits No-Confidence Motion

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday directed the House Secretary-General to examine the no-confidence motion notice against him and take appropriate action, according to sources.

The Congress today submitted a notice of no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."

A total of 118 MPs have signed the notice of no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, according to Congress sources.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he supports the party in moving a no-confidence motion notice. "All I can say is I'm prepared for the budget speech. Whatever the party has said to do, the party has decided to do. Obviously, as a member of the party, I support the party," Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament.

Grounds for No-Confidence Motion

According to the no-confidence motion notice shared by Congress MP Manickam Tagore on X, Opposition MPs alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct and that leaders of Opposition parties were not allowed to speak.

The notice of motion of no-confidence cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the Opposition's allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff against China.

The Opposition added that the Opposition MPs also flagged the suspension of eight MPs, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "objectionable and personalised attacks" against former Prime Ministers and Speaker Om Birla's statement, where he said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident".

Congress MP Manickam Tagore took to the social media platform X to state that the Opposition has taken such a step in "extraordinary circumstances." Tagore wrote, "The Opposition has placed its faith in constitutional propriety. While holding the Hon'ble Speaker in personal regard, we are pained and anguished by the consistent denial of opportunities to Opposition MPs to raise issues of public importance. After many years, a no-confidence notice against the Speaker has been moved--an extraordinary step born out of extraordinary circumstances."

TMC's Stance on the Motion

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress asked the Congress to submit an appeal to Speaker Om Birla before moving a no-confidence motion against him, Abhishek Banerjee said today. TMC said that the party will sign on the no-confidence motion if the Speaker does not act on the Opposition's appeal within two to three days. (ANI)