J&K Sports Minister Satish Sharma opposed the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match, citing soldier martyrdom. In contrast, NC and PDP MLAs welcomed the match for peace, while BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia called Pakistan's reversal a 'surrender'.

Minister Voices Opposition to Match

In a strong statement today, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma voiced his opposition to the scheduled India-Pakistan cricket match on February 15, arguing that India should not play against a nation he claims is "robbing us in broad daylight, martyring our soldiers". "We should not play with them. Respect the good people. These are people who are robbing us in broad daylight, martyring our soldiers. So many of our Kashmiri people have been martyred, so many people from Jammu have been martyred. I believe what the Government of India did recently shouldn't have happened. We are people of love; we know that whenever hatred has been defeated, it has been defeated by love. Hatred cannot be defeated by hatred. But anyway, we will talk about this," said Minister Satish Sharma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Calls Pakistan's Stance a 'Surrender'

BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia said that the fact that Pakistan had bactracked from its boycott threat showed that they had surrendered. "See, Pakistan has had a habit from the beginning of trying to scare our country and some other countries of the world by giving such blustering threats, but it has always failed. In the same way, last time they gave such a blustering threat, but it doesn't mean anything. And that's why today they have surrendered; they have come on the backfoot from what they said, and today they have said that they will participate in this tournament," he said.

"I said that Pakistan has to understand that if it wants to move with the world, it will not have to play its own tune separately.[ It will have to move according to the world's parameters and the parameters of other countries. Only then it will be better for them. Otherwise, by isolating themselves and by sending militants and their trained soldiers into a country like India, which is the biggest democracy today, and creating such an atmosphere, because of that, I think in the coming time, although it has already happened, Pakistan will be further isolated if its actions remain like this," Mankotia added.

NC, PDP Welcome Cricket Tie for Peace

On the other hand, National Conference and PDP MLAs welcomed the cricket tie saying it was important for peace NC MLA Javed Baigh said, "This is good. The team that plays well will win. This is not a huge issue. Playing in the field will not help them create any records. It will be better for them if they understand the importance of peace, brotherhood and friendship."

PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said, "This is a welcome step. India and Pakistan cannot stay in isolation. The two countries have to engage with each other for peace and prosperity in the subcontinent. Sports should not have been seen from the perspective of politics."

India will Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday February 15. (ANI)