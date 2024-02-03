'Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; sparks outrage-WATCH

A case has been filed against six students, including Pravin Bhole, Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pedhnekar, Prathmesh Sawant, Hrushikesh Dalwi, and Yash Chikhle, along with several unidentified students.

In a recent incident at Savitribai Phule Pune University, a heated confrontation unfolded between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Lalit Kala Kendra during a play based on 'Ramleela.' The play, presented by Lalit Kala Kendra, delved into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of actors portraying characters from Ramleela.

However, objections were raised by ABVP members, alleging that the play depicted Sita smoking and using offensive language towards Laxman, a portrayal they found offensive to Hindu sentiments.

Shiva Barole, ABVP's Pune University unit chief, voiced concerns about the play's content and said, "We raised objections to such actions and halted the performance titled 'Ramleela.' It is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Subsequently, students from Lalit Kala Kendra attempted to confront us. We have filed a complaint with the police and requested the registration of a case."

The Chaturshrangi Police Station incharge reported a verbal altercation between the two groups on the university campus. "We have received information that there was a verbal spat between two groups at the university campus. We have called the related groups for the investigation," informed the police.

A case has been filed against six students, including Pravin Bhole, Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pedhnekar, Prathmesh Sawant, Hrushikesh Dalwi, and Yash Chikhle, along with several unidentified students.

The charges include sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of the common object), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

The incident gained attention after a video went viral, revealing scenes where the character playing Sita smoked and used abusive language towards Laxman, leading to a subsequent scuffle and chaos.