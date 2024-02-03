Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; sparks outrage-WATCH

    A case has been filed against six students, including Pravin Bhole, Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pedhnekar, Prathmesh Sawant, Hrushikesh Dalwi, and Yash Chikhle, along with several unidentified students.

    Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; social media fumes (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    In a recent incident at Savitribai Phule Pune University, a heated confrontation unfolded between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Lalit Kala Kendra during a play based on 'Ramleela.' The play, presented by Lalit Kala Kendra, delved into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of actors portraying characters from Ramleela.

    However, objections were raised by ABVP members, alleging that the play depicted Sita smoking and using offensive language towards Laxman, a portrayal they found offensive to Hindu sentiments.

    Shiva Barole, ABVP's Pune University unit chief, voiced concerns about the play's content and said, "We raised objections to such actions and halted the performance titled 'Ramleela.' It is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Subsequently, students from Lalit Kala Kendra attempted to confront us. We have filed a complaint with the police and requested the registration of a case."

    The Chaturshrangi Police Station incharge reported a verbal altercation between the two groups on the university campus. "We have received information that there was a verbal spat between two groups at the university campus. We have called the related groups for the investigation," informed the police.

    A case has been filed against six students, including Pravin Bhole, Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pedhnekar, Prathmesh Sawant, Hrushikesh Dalwi, and Yash Chikhle, along with several unidentified students.

    The charges include sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of the common object), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

    The incident gained attention after a video went viral, revealing scenes where the character playing Sita smoked and used abusive language towards Laxman, leading to a subsequent scuffle and chaos.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect AJR

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect

    Kerala: 37 fake seals, letterheads of banks, colleges, doctors seized; three arrested in Kasaragod anr

    Kerala: 37 fake seals, letterheads of banks, colleges, doctors seized; three arrested in Kasaragod

    Kerala: Man accused of domestic violence arrested after 19 years in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Man accused of domestic violence arrested after 19 years in Wayanad

    Bharat Ratna for LK Advani: PM Modi commends stalwart's monumental contributions AJR

    Bharat Ratna for LK Advani: PM Modi commends stalwart's monumental contributions

    Delhi Police team at CM Arvind Kejriwal's home to serve notice over 'poaching' claims AJR

    Delhi Police team at CM Arvind Kejriwal's home to serve notice over 'poaching' claims

    Recent Stories

    Will fight, won't give up Old video of Jaiswal's undying spirit goes viral after double ton against England snt

    'Will fight, won't give up': Old video of Jaiswal's undying spirit goes viral after double ton against England

    Is Poonam Panday alive? Know the TRUTH here ATG

    Is Poonam Panday alive? Know the TRUTH here

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect AJR

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect

    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)

    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)

    Pune metro records highest ridership in January 2024 rkn

    Pune metro records highest ridership in January 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon