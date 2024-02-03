Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya's property rates skyrocket: Four-fold surge in four years ignites real estate boom

    The surge in transactions is coupled with a remarkable 400% spike in property rates over the last four years. During the financial year 2020-21, 18,329 property sale deeds were recorded, contributing Rs 115 crore in stamp duty fees.

    Ayodhya property rates skyrocket: Four-fold surge in four years ignites real estate boom AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    In a notable trend indicative of economic growth, Ayodhya has witnessed a consistent upswing in real estate transactions over the past four years. Despite being primarily an agricultural economy, the city has experienced a significant increase in real estate deals across all property segments. Data from the stamp and registration department reveals a continual rise in the number of property sale deeds, reflecting a 40% annual increase.

    The surge in transactions is coupled with a remarkable 400% spike in property rates over the last four years. During the financial year 2020-21, 18,329 property sale deeds were recorded, contributing Rs 115 crore in stamp duty fees. The initiation of Ram temple construction in August 2020 marked a turning point, attracting outsiders to the temple town.

    Global justice: PM Modi highlights inter-nation support at Commonwealth event

    In 2021-22, real estate transactions across agricultural, non-agricultural, and commercial properties increased to 20,321, generating Rs 149 crore in stamp duty income despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

    The positive trend continued in 2022-23, with 22,183 sale deeds executed, yielding Rs 138 crore in income. For the current financial year (2023-24), 18,887 transactions have been recorded by December 31, 2023, with estimated final numbers ranging from 25,000 to 26,500 by March 31, 2024.

    The stamp duty income has already reached Rs 138.16 crore in the first three quarters, and market estimates project a final figure between Rs 185-195 crore by the end of the fourth quarter.

    Inspector General of the stamp and registration department in UP, Rupesh Kumar, attributes the increased stamp duty income to rising transaction volumes or values. While circle rates have remained constant in Ayodhya since 2017, the sub-registrar of Ayodhya sadar area, Shanti Bhushan Chaubey, anticipates a significant income boost by March 31 compared to the previous financial year, particularly in residential property transactions.

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC issues notice to election commission over luring voters with freebies during elections

    Karnataka HC issues notice to election commission over luring voters with freebies during elections

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details AJR

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details

    Global justice: PM Modi highlights inter-nation support at Commonwealth event AJR

    Global justice: PM Modi highlights inter-nation support at Commonwealth event

    Karnataka government to protest injustice in union budget, to stage protest in Delhi

    Karnataka government to protest injustice in union budget, to stage protest in Delhi

    Ahlan Modi, Unity in Diversity: PM Narendra Modi to Grace Historic meet as registrations cross 60000

    Ahlan Modi, Unity in Diversity: PM Narendra Modi to Grace Historic meet as registrations cross 60000

    Recent Stories

    Rakhi Sawant slams Poonam Pandey for spreading fake death news says, 'Bhen ki pakodi.. who does that?' RKK

    Rakhi Sawant slams Poonam Pandey for spreading fake death news says, 'Bhen ki pakodi.. who does that?'

    Valentines Day Rose to Carnations; 7 flowers to gift your beloved ATG

    Valentine's Day: Rose to Carnations; 7 flowers to gift your beloved

    Under criticism for inaction, China commences action in the Red Sea; Escorts ships away from Houthis avv

    Under criticism for inaction, China commences action in the Red Sea; Escorts ships away from Houthis

    Valentines Day: Agra to Alleppy; 7 romantic places to visit in India ATG

    Valentine's Day: Agra to Alleppy; 7 romantic places to visit in India

    Karnataka HC issues notice to election commission over luring voters with freebies during elections

    Karnataka HC issues notice to election commission over luring voters with freebies during elections

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon