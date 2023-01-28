Congress must be fulcrum of Opposition coalition for 2024, says general secretary Jairam Ramesh

"We may not be in power in every state, but you can find Congress workers and Congress families in every village, mohalla, block, town, and in every metro. The BJP may be in power, but the Congress is the only national political force," said Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress party must be the 'fulcrum' of any Opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections since it is the only political force with a pan-India presence, said Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh, adding that the party should be preparing to fight on its own in every state in the 2029 general elections.

While in an interview with PTI, the Congress general secretary said he would certainly support organising another yatra starting from Gujarat's Porbandar to Arunachal Pradesh's Parshuram Kund this year, but that the party would have to decide on it ultimately.

"I've certainly given it some thought. I cannot say whether the party will/not undertake such a yatra. However, when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was thought in Udaipur, there were also thoughts of travelling from West to East," said Ramesh. The Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh are considered the brains behind the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar.

When asked if the Congress would be the fulcrum of an Opposition coalition, especially after its massive cross-country march, In response, Ramesh said, "I certainly think so. It stands to sense, given that we are still the only national political party (aside from the BJP)."

"We may not be in power in every state, but you can find Congress workers and Congress families in every village, mohalla, block, town, and in every metro," said Ramesh adding that the BJP may be in power, but the Congress is the only national political force.

"Solely measuring our impact by the number of states we govern or the percentage of votes we received is a very limited perspective. The ideology of Congress is at the centre. It is a party of the centre-left. Every party veers to the point of view of Congress, to the middle route, to the path of consensus and conciliation," he explained.

"So surely we are the fulcrum. If we are to take on the BJP, only a coalition led by the Congress can do so," he asserted. Ramesh said that while Congress would prefer to take on the BJP alone, this may not be possible in 2024.

Ramesh said that ideally, he wants Congress to take on the BJP alone; however, that may not be possible in 2024.

"In my opinion, we should be preparing to fight on our own in every state by 2029. However, I am aware that this position may not find favours within my own political party," he said.

Additionally, he said that the Congress had allowed too much space to its allies in some areas, which was counterproductive to organisation formation.

Rahul Gandhi's key message to the party has always been to build the organisation first, and then power will follow, but the Congress has reversed that sequence, he stressed, adding that the former party chief's point of view is absolutely valid.

"Long periods of power have been damaging to the organisation's vitality. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has given this (organisational vitality) a lift and momentum, but it must be maintained," Ramesh said.

"We cannot go back to having fights among leaders and clashes between different sections within the organisation. One would think that after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we would have found a higher purpose," he highlighted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a major cause involving a large number of Congress workers, and the magnitude of the cause must be reflected in our behaviour and approach when it comes to a halt; otherwise, this will be just one event, in the view of Ramesh.

"Previously, as I've said, this is a movement, not an event. So, if we want it to be perceived as a movement, we must approach it as such," he said.

When asked how personal ambition affects the party's prospects in various states and how Congress will resolve the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot conflict, Ramesh replied, "The Congress has been plagued by personal ambition and goals. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has instilled a feeling of collective purpose and solidarity, which is desperately required in state after state, including Rajasthan."

The organisation must triumph over individual egos and desires as what is good for the organisation will be good for party members, but what is good for an individual may not be good for the party, said Ramesh.

The yatra has certainly given it new hope, but more is needed because it has only opened an opportunity, and it now falls on the organisation at many levels to carry forward the momentum that has been produced.

Referring to the Congress organisation as a "sleeping giant", Ramesh said that the yatra has undoubtedly given it new hope but that this is insufficient as it has only opened an opportunity, and it now depends on the organisation on various levels to carry forward the momentum that has been generated.

"It's been a fantastic boost for the organisation, and people are talking about the Congress differently than they were five months ago," he added.

On Rahul Gandhi's image shift, Ramesh said that it was not the cause of the yatra but a consequence of it. Ramesh described Gandhi's image shift among the people as a significant benefit of the yatra.

"I believe the BJP's campaign to defame Rahul Gandhi will continue since it is their only game. However, the credibility of what they are doing is much lower than it formerly was. There will be a limited number of takes of the 'Pappufication,' as you term it," it said.

He also said that there had been a shift in the narrative of Congress. "There has been a remarkable regeneration and revitalisation of the party organisation in the Congress and a much-needed correction in the public perception of Rahul Gandhi. So the Congress party has made enormous inroads in the previous 140 days or so."

The Congress and Gandhi have shown endurance, persistence, and resilience while successfully transmitting the yatra's messages of "threats to our republic due to economic inequities, social polarisation, and political authoritarianism," Ramesh said.

He highlighted that the Congress after the Bharat Jodo Yatra is undoubtedly different from the Congress before the yatra.

(With inputs from PTI)

