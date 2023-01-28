Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Union Home Amit Shah comes after the Bharat Jodo Yatra was halted for the afternoon session on Friday due to a 'security breakdown,' with the Congress alleging that the Jammu and Kashmir police had withdrawn security around Rahul Gandhi during the foot march in Qazigund.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting his intervention in ensuring adequate security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, February 28, 2023.

His letter to Shah comes after the Bharat Jodo Yatra was halted for the afternoon session on Friday due to a 'security breakdown,' with the Congress alleging that the Jammu and Kashmir police had withdrawn security around Rahul Gandhi during the foot march in Qazigund due to rising crowds.

"We expect a massive gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and the function that will be held on January 30, 2023, at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and other political party leaders will attend the culminating function on January 30, 2023.

In his letter to the home minister, the Congress President wrote, "I would appreciate it if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned personnel to provide adequate security until the conclusion of the yatra and event on January 30 in Srinagar."

He said he was writing in response to the unfortunate security lapse during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra had to be suspended at the suggestion of the security officers in charge of Rahul Gandhi's security detail, explained Kharge.

"We appreciate the Jammu and Kashmir Police and welcome their statement that they will continue to provide complete security until the journey's end," he added.

However, Kharge said, "You will appreciate that most common people have joined and walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra daily. It's difficult for the organisers to predict how many people will attend the yatra as participation is a spontaneous act of the general public."

The Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 in Kanyakumari and will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after passing through 12 states.

The 3500-km foot march is intended to galvanise the Congress cadres across the country, but the party is saying that the Yatra is not political and attempts to unify India amidst growing 'hate.'

"Security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra led to its suspension on Friday after Rahul Gandhi's security detail suggested same," Kharge shared his letter on Twitter.

"At the Yatra's culmination, we expect a large gathering, including leaders of important political parties," he added.

Kharge had said that the apparent failure in Gandhi's security detail in J&K during the Yatra was disconcerting.

It is the primary obligation of the Indian government to provide security. "India has already lost two Prime Ministers and many other leaders, and we want adequate protection for the Yatris," he added.

