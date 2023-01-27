Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today,' says Rahul Gandhi; Congress accuses govt of withdrawing security

    Congress party accused the government of withdrawing security troops from around Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra approached Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir and sought action against those guilty for the alleged security breach.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had to conclude his walk for the day due to security arrangements 'completely collapsed' on Friday, January 27, 2023. Additionally, he said, "Police officers who were supposed to control the crowd were nowhere to be found."

    The Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will end next week in Srinagar, was halted after entering the Kashmir Valley on Friday. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi's march, accompanied by former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, was halted at the Banihal tunnel in Kashmir. 

    While briefing the media, Gandhi said, "It's Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security...I am hopeful that security will be ensured for the remaining days of the yatra." 

    "I had to cancel my walk as I couldn't go against my security team," the Congress leader explained.

    Hundreds of party members had gathered on both sides of the tunnel to greet Rahul Gandhi. According to the report, villagers and Congress activists gathered near the tunnel on the Kashmir side and entered the rope cordon. The march halted at Anantnag's Industrial Estate Vessu after more than an hour. As Omar Abdullah left for Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi arrived at Dak Bungalow in Anantnag.

    Congress leaders lashed out at the administration over the security issue. "A severe security breach has occurred at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal, Kashmir, due to the abrupt evacuation of security personnel from the D-area. Who ordered this? The authorities involved must take responsibility for this mistake and take reasonable steps to prevent similar future occurrences," said Congress leader KC Venugopal. 

     

    He also accused the government of jeopardising Gandhi's and Congress workers' safety across the Yatra, which is currently in its last phase. The party began its Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march in September to connect with the masses and highlight the country's current issues.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
