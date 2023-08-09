Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stops to check man who fell off scooter (WATCH)

    Ahead of his speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi helped a man who met an accident. Congress on Wednesday shared a video of the Congress former president, Gandhi, where he can be seen extending help to a man who had fallen from his vehicle. According to Congress, he asked to stop his car and went to the man to know about his condition. 

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stops to check man who fell off scooter ahead of his speech WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a quick stop to check in on a man who had fallen from a scooter in the middle of the road on his way to the Parliament. In a video posted by the party’s Twitter handle, Gandhi’s convoy is enroute as the congress leader gets out of it and goes to the other side of the road where a scooter had fallen.

    A car could be seen standing behind the scooter, and the two drivers were present on the scene. Gandhi and his several bodyguards rushed on the scene to see if everything was okay while the two people who were supposedly involved in the small accident were exchanging words.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi gives 'flying kiss' before leaving Parliament; Smriti Irani slams 'misogyny', BJP complains

    "You're not hurt are you?" can be heard Rahul saying. While the scooter driver is assisted by his bodyguards in picking up his items that have fallen on the ground.

    Gandhi then exchanged brief words with the two people, shook their hands, and turned to go. He was on his way to deliver a speech on the no confidence motion debate from the side of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

    This comes as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday.  Gandhi's disqualification, which was issued on March 23 of this year, has been removed, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced three days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case. Gandhi will now serve as Wayanad's Lower House representative once more.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math'

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
