Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress Foundation Day: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre, says society being divided by hate

    "The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," Kharge charged.

    Congress Foundation Day: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre, says society being divided by hate AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked the government, saying the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being "divided by hate".

    Addressing party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters here, he said the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered.

    Also read: Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for passengers travelling from UAE; check details

    The Congress President also said that India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion and taking everyone along. "India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within a few decades it became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas," Kharge said.

    He further said it is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector.

    "This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress' faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," he told the gathering.

    Also read: Sidhra encounter: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway

    "The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," he charged.

    Kharge also unfurled the party's flag at the AICC headquarters in the presence of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders and workers.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhra encounter: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway AJR

    Sidhra encounter: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway

    Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for passengers travelling from UAE; check details AJR

    Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for passengers travelling from UAE; check details

    Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed - adt

    Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed

    For better India...: Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir - adt

    'For better India...': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar - adt

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    Realme 10 India launch teased Here is what we know so far know specs price gcw

    Realme 10 India launch teased! Here's what we know so far

    Here why Pushpa star Allu Arjun is the Leading Man of the Era RBA

    Here’s why Pushpa star Allu Arjun is the 'Leading Man of the Era'

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag unsatisfied despite Manchester United commanding 3-0 success over Nottingham Forest; here is why-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag unsatisfied despite Man United's commanding 3-0 success over Nottingham; here's why

    High risk US House bans TikTok on all government-issued devices; check details AJR

    'High risk': US House bans TikTok on all government-issued devices; check details

    Elon Musk as US President UK to rejoin EU predicts Putin aide Dmitry Medvedev for 2023 gcw

    'Elon Musk as US President, UK to rejoin EU...' predicts Putin's aide Dmitry Medvedev for 2023

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon