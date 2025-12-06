A family in Haridwar reported that rats gnawed on a relative's body stored in a district hospital's mortuary. The corpse, kept in a deep freezer, had bite marks. The family stated the freezer was damaged with a hole, allowing rodents access.

A shocking case of negligence has surfaced from Uttarakhand'sHaridwar district, where a family claims that rats gnawed on the body of their deceased relative kept inside the district hospital's mortuary. The incident has triggered outrage and raised serious questions about hospital maintenance and accountability.

Family Horrified After Seeing Damage to Body

The disturbing discovery was made when the family of 36-year-old Lakhan Kumar, a dharmshala manager who died of cardiac arrest on Friday, went to see his body at the district hospital.

What they found left them stunned. The corpse reportedly had deep bite marks on the eyes, nose, ears, navel and head. Family members alleged that despite the body being placed in a deep freezer, rats had somehow managed to enter and chew through the flesh.

One relative claimed the deep freezer had "a big hole," making it easy for rodents to enter and cause damage.

Hospital Official Admits Negligence

Ranveer Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Haridwar District Hospital, acknowledged that the incident had indeed taken place. He admitted that two or three deep freezers in the mortuary are damaged and awaiting repair.

Calling it an "unfortunate incident," he blamed the negligence of the private agency responsible for maintaining and repairing the freezers. Kumar assured that action will be taken against those responsible.

Family Alleges Poor Infrastructure, Wants Action

The family said many of the mortuary freezers were in "dilapidated condition," and demanded strict action against hospital authorities and the agency involved. They also urged the government to ensure proper maintenance to prevent similar incidents.

Separate Incident: 4-Year-Old Boy Injured in Leopard Attack in Pauri

In another disturbing incident from Uttarakhand on Tuesday, a four-year-old boy named Anmol was injured in a leopard attack in Dewar village, Pauri district.

Leopard Pounces on Child Walking Back from Anganwadi

Anmol was returning home with his mother and an Asha worker when a leopard suddenly lunged at him. The attack caused panic, but the animal fled after the mother, Asha worker and nearby locals raised an alarm.

The child sustained head injuries and was rushed to the district hospital. He was discharged after receiving treatment.