Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, PM Modi contrasted past 'reactionary' reforms with current ones guided by national goals. He asserted India's growth is steady and that today's actions are building a foundation for future transformation.

From 'Reactionary' to 'Nation First' Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that reforms carried out in India earlier were "reactionary", but they are guided by national goals in current times. Addressing a gathering at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, themed "Transforming Tomorrow," the Prime Minister said that India's growth remains steady.

"At one time, reforms in India were reactionary. This means that either political interests were linked to major decisions, or they were announced to manage a crisis. However, reforms are carried out with national goals in mind. We have set targets. Each sector across the country is seeing improvement. Our growth is constant. Our intent is nation first," PM Modi said.

Today's Performance Paving Way for Tomorrow's Transformation

The PM said that the belief in transformation that remains in the country was because of the strong foundation of work being carried out in today's time, which he said was paving the way for future transformation. "Today, as we discuss Transforming Tomorrow here, we must also understand that the belief in transformation that has been created is based on a strong foundation of the work currently being done. Today's reforms and today's performance are paving the way for tomorrow's transformation," PM Modi added.

Tapping India's Unrealised Potential

The Prime Minister said that the transformation of the nation becomes certain when its people contribute to development without barriers. He stated that India was moving forward by tapping its "vast and previously unrealised potential".

"A large part of Bharat's potential remained untapped for a very long time. When this untapped potential receives greater opportunities, and when people contribute to national development with full energy and without barriers, the nation's transformation becomes certain. Our Northeast, our villages, our tier two and tier three cities all hold immense potential that could not be utilised in earlier decades. Bharat is now moving forward by tapping this vast and previously unrealised potential," PM Modi said.

Space Sector Reforms as an Example

"Earlier, India's space sector was under government control only. But we have reformed the space sector. We opened it for the private sector, and the country is seeing the results today," he added.

PM Modi said that in an atmosphere of geopolitical uncertainty, India is emerging in a league of its own and moving ahead with deep self-confidence. He also paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. (ANI)