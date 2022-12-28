Sidhra encounter: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. Further details are awaited in this regard.

Police on Wednesday (December 28) said that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sidhra area of Jammu. At least three terrorists have been killed in the encounter.

It is reportedly said that the gunfight erupted around 7:30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists.

On Monday, an over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army. It is reportedly said that the police recovered one pistol along with some ammunition from his possession.

The police said that the arrested terrorist's associate was a resident of Salwa and identified as Tayab Khan who was asked to stop by the security forces while he was coming from a forest area.

On December 25, terrorists opened fire targeting a civilian in Shopian. The incident took place in the Heerpora area of Shopian.

On receiving the information, senior police officers rushed to the spot and preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists had fired on a civilian, identified as Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora area of Shopian in South Kashmir.