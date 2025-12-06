A police constable, Madhuraj Jatav, posted in Datia, has been arrested in Gwalior for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman. The accused was reportedly a friend of the victim's husband and committed the crime when she was alone at home.

A police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police officer said on Saturday. The incident was reported at Ghatigaon police station in the district on December 4. The accused has been identified as Madhuraj Jatav, a resident of Bhind district and currently serving as a police constable in Datia. The accused is a friend of the woman's husband, the police added.

Police Confirm Arrest After Complaint

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jairaj Kuber told ANI, "A 45-year-old woman filed a complaint at Ghatigaon police station that on December 4 at around 7 pm, her husband's friend came to visit her house and raped her. Her husband was not at home during the time of the incident. Based on the complaint, a case was registered into the matter, and the accused was arrested."

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused is a constable and currently posted in Datia district. The accused claims that he frequently visited her house and he shared friendship (with the woman's husband)," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.