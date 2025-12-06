Rabri Devi has sought the transfer of IRCTC and Land for Job corruption cases from a special court, with her lawyer arguing a 'deliberate bias' and lack of faith in the judge, citing procedural issues and the timing of orders.

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday heard the arguments on the transfer application of Rabri Devi. She has moved four pleas for the transfer of matters linked with the IRCTC hotel corruption case and the Land for Job corruption cases pending before the special court.

'No Faith in Court': Counsel Alleges Bias

Senior advocate on behalf of Rabri Devi submitted that they have no faith in the court hearing the case. "The manner in which the proceedings took place itself shows the bias," the advocate argued.

The court will hear the remaining arguments on Tuesday on behalf of the other Accused (respondent in the application). Principal District and Session judge Dinesh Bhat heard the arguements advanced by the Senior advocate Maninder Singh. He submitted that the biased observed, felt and suffered. "Biased is deliberate," he said.

Specific Arguments Presented in Court

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with Ekta Vats, Varun Jain, submitted that we are not against the charge here; we will challenge the same before the High Court. The high court earlier passed an order saying that the final order on charge will not be passed by the special court without considering the submissions of accused on the point of sanction, senior advocate submitted.

"We had moved an application that the court has no jurisdiction to take cognisance of, and the same was kept pending. And charges framed against the applicant and others," the senior advocate argued. "My (Rabri Devi) life cannot be decided by a particular point of view of a judge," he added.

It was also submitted that during the strike, adjournments were given in other cases, adding, "I (Rabri Devi) was compelled to argue. What is special in this case?"

Fear of Unfair Trial and Conviction

"The court waited till the election began in Bihar to pronounce an order on the charge. The entire Lalu family was made to come to Delhi to attend the order on charge," the senior advocate submitted. "During the pronouncement, the Media were there. The court read all the charges to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. First in English, thereafter in Hindi, the charges were read over. It has larger ramifications," he submitted.

"In normal practice, accused are not asked to be present during the order on charge. They are required to be present during the framing of charges," senior counsel added. He further submitted that "I, as Rabri Devi, don't expect a fair trial from the court. The court is not following the dictum of the Supreme Court; I have no faith."

It was further argued that the dates are imposed upon the accused persons. Senior counsel also submitted that if they don't have faith in the court, then there is no point in arguing. "The court may cancel my bail for purportedly delaying the trial," he said. "It is not a civil case; it is a criminal case, and the only result is jail. I (Rabri Devi) will be convicted, will be sent to jail, I have a faith," senior advocate said.

Additional Arguments and Case Details

Senior advocate Sadan Farasat argued on behalf of the other accused who are respondents in the transfer application. He submitted some additional points in addition to what senior advocate Maninder Singh said. It was submitted that the manner in which the proceedings took place itself shows the bias.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh, along with Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI.

Rabri Devi has moved four pleas seeking the transfer of four cases linked with the IRCTC hotel scam and the land for job case pending before the special judge. (ANI)