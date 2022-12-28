Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for passengers travelling from UAE; check details

In its guidelines, all arrivals from UAE should preferably be completely immunised as per the approved primary schedule of Covid vaccination. Other precautions include the use of masks and physical distancing.

As India Express on Tuesday (December 27) issued guidelines on Covid-appropriate behavious in flights for passengers arriving from UAE in a bid to step up its Covid response in case there is a spike in the infection.



In a tweet, the Air India Express said, "All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distance on flights/travel and at all points of entry."

It also stated that post-arrival random testing is not required for children under the age of 12. The children are only required to undergo testing in accordance with protocol if they have Covid-related symptoms upon arrival or during the time of self-monitoring.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry reintroduced Covid testing-related measures at airports for international travelers. Samples of those arriving from foreign countries are being randomly tested for Covid-19 amid a massive spike in cases in China.

The health ministry also said that RT-PCR tests are now mandatory for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand as Covid cases continue to surge worldwide. If any passenger from these countries is found to be symptomatic or tests positive for Covid, then he/she will be put under quarantine.

Air Suvidha forms that show current health status are also compulsory for international passengers arriving from these countries. These are self-declaration forms that was introduced as a Covid prevention measure and were meant to understand contact tracing during the pandemic.