Congress chief Kharge seeks PM Modi's appointment to 'convince him' about his party's election manifesto

This move came amidst accusations from Modi regarding the Congress's manifesto promises, particularly concerning wealth distribution to Muslims. Modi criticized the Congress's proposals, sparking a heated exchange between the two parties

The election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha took a bizarre turn on Monday when the Congress informed that its party president Mallikarjun Kharge had taken an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'convince him' about the Grand Old Party's manifesto. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "PM Modi has attempted to create communal polarisation for electoral gains. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with PM Modi to 'convince him' about party manifesto."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress party's election manifesto promise to address wealth and income inequality, alleging that if the Congress came to power, it would distribute property, land, and gold among Muslims. Speaking at public rallies in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara constituencies, both scheduled for the second phase of polling on April 26, Modi criticized the Congress for prioritizing Muslims in resource allocation.

The Prime Minister targeted the Congress's proposed survey to identify individuals' property, women's gold, tribal families' silver, and government employees' assets, suggesting that such measures would infringe on citizens' hard-earned wealth. In response, the Congress labelled Modi's remarks as "hate speech," accusing him of attempting to divert attention from the ongoing election dynamics.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Modi's speech, asserting that no previous Prime Minister had tarnished the dignity of the office as much as Modi. Kharge attributed Modi's rhetoric to panic over the Opposition's perceived success in the first phase of polling, held on April 19.

In a rebuttal, Rahul Gandhi criticized Modi for resorting to lies and diversion tactics following the Congress's groundbreaking manifesto release. He emphasized the manifesto's commitment to equality and justice for all Indians, dismissing Modi's accusations as baseless.

Pawan Khera, the head of the party's media department, accused the Prime Minister of spreading falsehoods to win elections. He challenged the Prime Minister to produce evidence of such language in the manifesto, emphasizing that the document focuses on justice for various segments of society such as youth, women, tribals, and workers. Khera criticized Modi's tactics, stating that the Congress manifesto exposes the truth about his governance.

