    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    During his exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed the idea of personal satisfaction, emphasizing his perpetual state of dissatisfaction as a driving force for innovation and progress. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a candid insight into his mindset during his exclusive interview with Asianet News Network.

    Speaking to Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar and Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, the Prime Minister articulated that personal satisfaction is not a notion he entertains. He emphasized his perpetual state of dissatisfaction, viewing it as a catalyst for innovation 

    "The day Modi is satisfied, take it in writing, you will have to pay tributes to him. I continue to nurture dissatisfaction. I never allow satisfaction to come within me. I nurture that dissatisfaction. Why? So that I get inspired to do something new. So don't ask me about whether I am satisfied. I have a lot to do." he said.

