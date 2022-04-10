Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Congress can't put its house in order, lying about offer': Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi said on Saturday that the party has offered an offer to the BSP for an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, even giving her the position of Chief Minister in the event of an united victory. "However, we never received any responses," Gandhi stated at the time.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    A day after Rahul Gandhi attacked Mayawati, the BSP supremo retaliated, denying that the Congress had given her the position of Chief Minister as part of an alliance. The former UP chief minister also blasted the Grand Old Party, claiming it has "never sided with Dalits."

    "I learned about Rahul Gandhi's statements regarding the BSP yesterday from the media. His casteist worldview is seen in this comment. Congress never took any efforts to ameliorate Dalits' economic and social status. Dalits were not even given the full advantage of reservation," she stated at a news conference in Lucknow on Sunday.

    "Rahul Gandhi is afflicted with a casteist mindset, and he blames me. He is lying; I received no offer, and the Congress has never supported Dalits," she stated. "We are not a party in which a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcibly hugs the Prime Minister in Parliament, and we are not a party in which fun is made all over the globe," she continued.

    Gandhi said on Saturday that the party has offered an offer to the BSP for an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, even giving her the position of Chief Minister in the event of an united victory. "However, we never received any responses," Gandhi stated at the time.

    Now, in response to the allegations, Mayawati has accused the Congress of "constantly attempting to discredit and damage the BSP. Rahul can't even keep his own home in order," she remarked, referring to the party's performance in recent assembly elections in five states. 

    "Before criticising on the BSP, Rahul Gandhi should look around his house. This has been exploited by the BJP. The BSP did not fare well in these elections, and we issued a comment about it in the media as well. BSP has its own way of doing things. Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Modi in Parliament," she stated.

    In response to Rahul's remark that she was terrified of the 'CBI, ED, and Pegasus,' Mayawati stated that even Rajiv Gandhi, the late Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi's father, had sought to smear the BSP.

    Both the BSP and the Congress had poor showings in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, with only one and two seats to their names, respectively.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
