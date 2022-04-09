She remained unresponsive: Rahul Gandhi on allying with Mayawati's BSP in UP election 2022

The Congress and Mayawati's BSP suffered major losses in Uttar Pradesh, with the BSP winning only one of the 403 assembly seats while the Congress gained two.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recounted the Congress alliance offer to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mayawati, that, according to him, she declined.

The Congress minister stated that Mayawati didn't fight the election in Uttar Pradesh. Congress sent her the message to form an alliance; however, she remained unresponsive. For the latest election, she didn't fight for the Dalit community due to CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate), and Pegasus. Congress leaders also accused the Centre of misusing the investigative agencies.

While speaking at a book launch event, Gandhi stated that we all have to protect the constitution. For that, we have to defend our institutions. However, every institution is in the hands of RSS.

Gandhi's remark comes a day post his meeting with the former union minister Sharad Yadav, who suggested Gandhi take over charges of Congress. Yadav is also trying to assemble the opposition to institutions against BJP.

Gandhi on Saturday confirmed that he was not interested in the pursuit of power. He stated that there are politicians who're in pursuit of power. Their work is to get up from the bed, think about how to attain power, and go back to sleep. And the cycle is repeated. However, he explained he was born at a power centre, and he is not interested in that.

Gandhi further explained that he tries to learn about the nation when he sleeps. For him, it's like a lover's quest. When you love something, you try to understand it, he added.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi, just a day earlier, stated that opposition parties against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Narendra Modi should come together.

