Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today; Grand celebrations planned at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Delhi’s Chief Minister-elect, Rekha Gupta of the BJP, is set to take the oath of office today alongside six cabinet ministers. Marking its return to power in the capital after 26 years, the BJP has organized a grand swearing-in ceremony at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

After being out of power in Delhi since 1998, the BJP secured victory in the 2025 assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and bringing an end to AAP’s decade-long rule. Several senior AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, faced defeats in their respective constituencies.

Who is Rekha Gupta, BJP's surprise pick as Delhi's 4th woman Chief Minister?

A veteran leader, Rekha Gupta began her political journey at Delhi University and has held several prominent positions within the BJP. She has served as a three-time councillor, former mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha. In 2022, she contested as the BJP’s MCD mayoral candidate against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi.

Gupta secured a commanding victory in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, winning by a margin of 30,000 votes, further establishing herself as a strong force in Delhi politics.

Five key points for today's mega oath-taking ceremony:

1. The grand ceremony will witness the presence of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from 20 states, along with BJP leaders and party workers from across the country who participated in the Delhi election campaign.

2. Over 50 film stars and industrialists are expected to attend the event. According to sources, the oath-taking ceremony will be preceded by a vibrant musical performance featuring singer Kailash Kher.

3. Prominent spiritual leaders, including Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidananda, Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri, and other religious figures, will represent the country’s spiritual community at the event.

4. The event will also host farmers from Delhi and beneficiaries of central government schemes, including the Laadli Behna initiative. Additionally, members of the general public have been invited to attend the ceremony.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other senior BJP leaders, will be present at the event. Rekha Gupta, a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and municipal councillor, was elected as the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during the BJP legislative party meeting on Wednesday evening.

Rekha Gupta named Delhi CM; Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi offer support, seek fulfillment of BJP’s promises

