Rekha Gupta named Delhi CM; Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi offer support, seek fulfillment of BJP’s promises

After Rekha Gupta was named Delhi’s new Chief Minister by the BJP, former CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi extended their support for the city’s development.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

New Delhi: Following the BJP's selection of Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, messages of "support" poured in from her predecessors. AAP leaders and former Delhi Chief Ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, responded swiftly to the announcement, stating that they would "extend their support in all efforts aimed at the development of Delhi's citizens."

Both leaders expressed hope that Rekha Gupta and the BJP-led government would deliver on the promises made to the people of Delhi.

Highlighting one of the BJP's major election promises, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi stated, "We expect the BJP to fulfill its commitment by ensuring that Rs 2,500 per month is transferred to the accounts of all women on March 8."

In a major political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday (Feb 19) evening. Though a first-time MLA, Gupta brings extensive experience in municipal administration and the party’s organizational framework, making her a well-calculated choice for the position.

BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, oath ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH)

A veteran leader, Rekha Gupta began her political journey at Delhi University and has held several prominent positions within the BJP. She has served as a three-time councillor, former mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha. In 2022, she contested as the BJP’s MCD mayoral candidate against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi.

Gupta secured a commanding victory in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, winning by a margin of 30,000 votes, further establishing herself as a strong force in Delhi politics.

After being out of power in Delhi since 1998, the BJP secured victory in the 2025 assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and bringing an end to AAP’s decade-long rule. Several senior AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, faced defeats in their respective constituencies.

Who is Rekha Gupta, BJP's surprise pick as Delhi's 4th woman Chief Minister?

