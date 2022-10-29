Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coimbatore car explosion case: BJP withdraws Oct 31 Bandh against terrorism

    According to reports, the car explosion took place at 4 am. It was initially presumed to have been an accidental one caused by one of two LPG cylinders in the vehicle.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday called off the strike it had planned to conduct on October 31 in a bid to protest against the recent Coimbatore car blast. Coimbatore BJP chief Balaji Uthamaramasamy said that the decision comes after a few industrialists contacted the state chief K Annamalai to withdraw the strike due to the loss that could incur.

    Earlier the BJP had announced a bandh on October 31 to protest and demand stringent action against the act of terrorism.

    The BJP leader alleged that a Tamil Nādu minister was threatening the members of trade and industry to withdraw participation from the bandh.

    Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji was not in Coimbatore when the blast took place but came to the city only to ensure that the bandh does not take place.

    On October 23, an LPG explosion took place in the middle of the street in a car that left one person, the main accused, dead.

    According to reports, the car explosion took place at 4 am. It was initially presumed to have been an accidental one caused by one of two LPG cylinders in the vehicle.

    However, the investigators later suspected a terrorist angle in the blast.

    Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took over the case after a plausible terrorist link was explored. So far, as many as six suspects have been arrested by the agency.

    The arrested man has been identified as 28-year-old electrician K Afsar Khan, who had procured material like potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur and charcoal through online e-commerce sites over the past two years to make explosive devices.

