Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi apologises to Khushbu Sundar on DMK functionary's 'item' insult; check details

Earlier, DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq called BJP's Khushbu, Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha and Gautami as 'items' and said the state BJP is depending on actors to make inroads in the state.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar on Saturday (October 29) appreciated DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for taking a stand against DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq's comments against women BJP leaders whom he called 'item'.

However, Khushbu said that she is expecting Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to speak up on the issue.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said, "I am waiting for the Tamil Nadu CM to speak up for me to make sure that no other person makes this kind of comment about other women. I want the Tamil Nadu chief minister to be a shining example."

"All four leaders are items. Khushbu says lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu..." Sadiq had said targetting Khushbu. Facing flak for the derogatory comments, Sadiq later apologised and said he did not mean to hurt any leader.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP leader said she is not ready to accept any perfunctory apology given by the man who made the comments.

"When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM Stalin's rule," Khushbu said in a tweet tagging Kanimozhi.

Responding to this, Kanimozhi issued an apology "as a woman and a human being".

"This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or party they adhere to. And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party don't condone this," Kanimozhi wrote.