Delhi CM Rekha Gupta handed appointment letters to 187 MCD recruits, including 17 special educators, and launched a Medical Screening Portal for schoolchildren as the civic body pushes recruitment and service upgrades.

An appointment letter distribution programme was conducted by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium at Civic Centre on Saturday, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta being the chief guest and Mayor Pravesh Wahi being the guest of honour.

As part of the programme, Gupta distributed appointment letters to 187 newly appointed individuals, out of which 17 were special educators. The CM also launched a Medical Screening Portal that will help monitor the health condition of the students enrolled in MCD schools.

CM Gupta Recruits New Personnel; Says This Will Help Improve Civic Functions

While congratulating the selected individuals and their families, the CM expressed that it was crucial to expedite the process of recruitment which has been delayed for a considerable amount of time in order to improve civic functions. She went on to say that the MCD is responsible for providing various civic services to Delhi and needs a competent workforce to accomplish this task.

Moreover, the CM emphasized the requirement for technological advancement and modernization of the corporation along with infrastructure, proper staffing and finances.

Infrastructural and Medical Upgradation of MCD Hospitals

The CM mentioned that the government was working towards upgrading the MCD hospitals through construction of new buildings, additional blocks, and advanced medical facilities.

Along with it, she emphasized the requirement for increased staffing, both medical and other, in accordance with the increasing health needs of people. She said that the launch of the Medical Screening Portal would assist in ensuring better health screening process in the MCD schools by becoming more systematic and technology-friendly.

CM Says MCD Employment Is Part of Public Service Duty

Addressing the newly recruited candidates, Ms. Gupta stated that being recruited in the civic body is not just a job but an opportunity to serve Delhi. She urged the recruits to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

268 Recruitment Process in Queue

Pravesh Wahi, Mayor of Delhi, congratulated the newly recruited candidates and their families, as they marked a new beginning for 187 families. He mentioned that 31 ladies were selected amongst 49 selections and also mentioned that 268 more selections were in process. 168 applications were sent to DSSSB for selection, he added. Further, Wahi mentioned that 92 MTS candidates have been selected through compassion.

Focus on Employee Welfare

The Mayor also discussed employee welfare and mentioned that there will be a program regarding equal pay for MTS workers in the coming week. MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar mentioned that MCD hospital infrastructure and medical technology are getting improved. He also said that Medical Screening Portal is an important initiative to track the health of students studying in MCD schools. Several senior officers along with the elected members attended the program.