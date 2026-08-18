Karnataka High Court orders reinstatement of KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, quashing Governor's suspension. Court bars him from influencing his daughter's recruitment amid a CID probe into alleged irregularities in veterinary officer hiring.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to reinstate Shivashankarappa S Sahukar as Chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) within seven days. A single-judge bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a petition challenging the suspension of Sahukar by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The court set aside the notification issued by the Governor on July 10 suspending Sahukar, observing that the suspension was not done on the advice of the Cabinet. It partly allowed Sahukar's petition and directed his reappointment as KPSC Chairman within a week.

The court, however, directed Sahukar not to take any decision regarding the recruitment of his daughter or influence anyone in connection with the matter. It clarified that the competent authority can take action as per the law. The court also stated that the present judgment only determines the constitutional validity of the Governor's order.

Recruitment Irregularity Allegations

Meanwhile, Sahukar has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers. Justice S Vishwajit Shetty's single-judge bench issued notice to the state government on Sahukar's plea.

According to the complaint filed by veterinary officer Dr Manjunath at Vidhana Soudha police station on July 25, 2026, the final selection list for 400 veterinary officer posts was published by KPSC on July 17, 2026. The complaint alleged that several top-ranking candidates were relatives of the current KPSC chairman, members, and staff.

It was also alleged that the chairman had switched off his phones two days before the examination. The complaint further alleged that candidates were taken to a resort, provided questions, and trained, while OMR sheets of some candidates were reportedly tampered with.

The complainant sought an investigation into the alleged irregularities and action against those responsible. The state government has handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Fearing arrest, Sahukar had earlier filed an anticipatory bail application before the 52nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court. The court dismissed the application on August 11, observing, "The allegations in the case are serious. The investigation is currently underway. Bail cannot be granted at this stage."