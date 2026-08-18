The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved local body elections with 34% BC reservation in rural bodies and 33.33% in urban ones. It also introduced direct elections for Mayors and Chairpersons and decided to increase the number of Zilla Parishads from 13 to 28.

Cabinet Approves BC Reservation for Local Body Polls

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to conduct elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) with BC reservations as per the provisions of law. It has approved 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) and decided to provide 33.33 per cent reservation for BCs in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), according to a release.

The cabinet clarified that there will be no change in SC and ST reservation and the existing reservations will continue without change. The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Direct Elections for Urban Body Heads

The Cabinet decided to introduce direct elections in urban local bodies. It decided that Mayors and Chairpersons of municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats will henceforth be elected directly.

Zilla Parishads to be Increased

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved an increase in the number of Zilla Parishads in the state. The existing 13 Zilla Parishads will be increased to 28. A detailed plan will be prepared to establish the new Zilla Parishads in line with the reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The decisions were taken as the state government seeks to expedite the local body election process and ensure that local bodies are able to receive funds due from the Centre. (ANI)