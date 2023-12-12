CM Ibrahim expells HD Deve Gowda from JDS presidency, rebel camp appoints CK Nanu as new chief

A deep rift in JDS unfolds as CM Ibrahim ousts HD Deve Gowda, electing CK Nanu as president. Disagreements over BJP alignment prompt the move, aiming for a symbol appeal and a pivotal convention in Hubli. The shift signifies a break from party ideologies, emphasizing secular values while criticizing Gowda's alleged departure from principles at 92.

A dramatic rift has emerged within the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS], with CM Ibrahim spearheading the expulsion of HD Deve Gowda from the party's national presidency. In a meeting held under Ibrahim's leadership at a private hotel in KG Halli, Bangalore, the decision was made to remove Deve Gowda from his position.

The expelled leader, CM Ibrahim, along with CK Nanu, who was also expelled earlier, orchestrated the ousting of Deve Gowda and subsequently elected Nanu as the new national president. Additionally, plans have been set in motion to appeal to the commission for the party symbol under CK Nanu's leadership.



The meeting saw the passing of three resolutions, including the dismissal of Deve Gowda and the election of CK Nanu as the new party head. It was highlighted that neither Deve Gowda nor former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy considered the state president's views on aligning the JDS with the NDA, diverging from the party's secular stance.

CM Ibrahim expressed disappointment over Deve Gowda's alleged departure from the party's ideological foundations, criticizing his inclination towards aligning with the BJP for electoral gains. Emphasizing the party's commitment to secular values, Ibrahim pledged to uphold its principles without compromise.



In response to the leadership change, Ibrahim clarified that the decision wasn't unilateral but approved by the National Council, indicating plans to inform the Election Commission of the developments and seek symbol allocation for Nanu's faction.

Nanu, assuming the presidency, underscored the ideological roots of the Janata Party, vowing to convene a significant convention in Hubli in January, inviting prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Akhilesh Yadav. He criticized Deve Gowda for purportedly abandoning principles at the age of 92, signalling a shift in the party's decision-making hierarchy.