Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed monsoon preparedness with DMs of all 13 districts, focusing on heavy rain, landslide and flood risks, emergency response, connectivity and ongoing development projects.

As monsoons rage in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates (DMs) of all 13 districts of the state on Monday to review the status on the ground. The virtual meeting was conducted from the auditorium of the Chief Minister’s house in Dehradun through video conferencing by district officers.

The status review included an assessment of the current monsoon climate, disaster preparedness, and the progress of various development works in the state.

Monsoon Preparations Reviewed by CM Dhami

In the virtual meeting, CM Dhami enquired about the weather conditions in the respective areas from the DMs. The disaster preparedness plans and measures taken for relief and rescue operation were particularly reviewed in this regard.

The hilly nature of Uttarakhand can make its community vulnerable to heavy rains, landslides, and floods. In this context, the monitoring of vulnerable locations and emergency management was one of the significant aspects of the meeting.

Risk of Heavy Rainfall and Landslides Looms

There is a potential threat of flash floods and landslides due to continuous rainfall in certain areas of the hill state. Increase in water level in river beds and seasonal streams could also pose problems to the district administrations.

The district administrations were requested to keep a close watch over certain vulnerable locations where conditions could get worse in case of increasing rainfall. Dhami also said that disaster management and rescue teams must be ready to make an early arrival at such locations.

Discussion on Providing Prompt Assistance to Affected Areas

The Chief Minister took a keen interest in finding out if there was any problem related to the arrangements in case of any emergency situation in certain areas where heavy rainfall could disturb the normal connectivity.

The officials were asked to coordinate properly while providing relief and rescue in such situations. It would help in keeping the connectivity alive in the monsoon period.

Projects Under Development

While discussing disaster preparedness plans, Dhami evaluated the progress of various development projects under implementation in the districts.

District magistrates gave information about the projects under implementation and any issues hampering the progress of these projects. It was made clear by the Chief Minister that there was no need to delay development works due to administrative hassles. Issues coming up at the district level must be sorted out to ensure that work proceeds as scheduled.

Concern for All 13 Districts

This review meeting was organized by the state government and district administrations for an overall evaluation of monsoon preparedness and development activities.

As the weather changes very quickly during monsoon period, it is imperative that coordination is maintained between the state government and the districts.