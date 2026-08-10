YSRCP leaders, cadre, and DSC aspirants held statewide rallies demanding a CBI probe into alleged DSC recruitment irregularities and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, despite police detentions, restrictions, and a lathicharge.

YSRCP Holds Statewide Rallies Amid Police Crackdown

On the directions of YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, rallies were held across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC recruitment irregularities and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. YSRCP leaders and cadre, along with DSC aspirants and unemployed youth, led peaceful rallies across Assembly constituencies despite extensive police restrictions.

Police detained several YSRCP leaders across the State, served notices and allegedly warned them of cases if they participated in the rallies. Barricades and preventive restrictions were imposed at several places to stop leaders and cadre from joining the demonstrations. In Pulivendula, tension prevailed after police allegedly resorted to lathicharge during the peaceful rally.

Despite detentions, notices, barricades and police restrictions, the rallies continued across the State with large participation. DSC aspirants and unemployed youth joined YSRCP cadre on the roads, keeping the focus on the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The statewide agitation brought the DSC controversy into sharp focus, with the demand for a CBI inquiry and accountability over the alleged recruitment irregularities gathering momentum.

Party Alleges Suppression of Democratic Protests

Earlier, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada on Monday said the party is holding peaceful protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of state Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Yellapragada alleged that instead of addressing the concerns of DSC aspirants, the government was using police action to suppress democratic protests. He said the party would continue its protest until its demand for an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities is addressed.

Yellapragada said, "Today, YSRCP is holding peaceful protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of education minister Nara Lokesh. Instead of answering the serious questions being raised by DSC aspirants, the government is using the police to suppress our democratic protests across the constituencies. YSRCP leaders and cadres have been stopped, detained, and prevented from participating in these peaceful demonstrations."

He alleged that YSRCP leaders and cadres were stopped, detained and prevented from participating in the demonstrations. "And what is the government really afraid of? Why are police being deployed to block political leaders and activists who are only demanding justice for unemployed youth? Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Using police force to silence the opposition will neither bury the DSC issue nor make the questions disappear," Yellapragada said.

He further accused the government of attempting to intimidate YSRCP workers. (ANI)