Amid protests over police action on students and alleged Ram temple donation theft, the Lok Sabha introduced four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill. The House was adjourned as Opposition leaders slammed the government over the FCRA Bill.

The four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members. The House was later adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs continued protests demanding a response from the government over the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and the alleged theft of Ram temple donations. Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with six of the eight Bills passed by the House cleared without a debate.

Opposition Slams Centre Over Protests, FCRA Bill

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Centre over ongoing parliamentary deadlocks, demanding answers on the alleged donation embezzlement at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Addressing the reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned the Centre on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill. "We ask the government the question of why lathis were used, tear gas shells were fired, and electric shocks were administered. Now they are introducing the FCRA. Yet, the Government of India and the BJP had assured us that Indian money would not flow out of the country. Countless people have taken vast sums of money out of India, both officially and unofficially... The truth is, they want to take over institutions. They are looking for ways to seize control of these institutions through the FCRA," Yadav said.

Additionally, CPI(M) MP John Brittas also said the Opposition has sought a clarification from the government over the Jantar Mantar student protest incident and alleged that the Centre was trying to bring Bills "by hook or crook" without addressing their concerns. "...We asked for an explanation or a clarification with regard to the attack on the students on 20th, with regard to the student protest. Home Minister has consciously stayed away from the Parliament... Second is that we wanted to have a full-fledged discussion on the Ayodhya scam. The government hasn't considered. Now they want to bring all these bills either by hook or crook. This is not acceptable to the Opposition. And FCRA is something which has got draconian provisions, and I feel that it is to strangle civil society and the minorities," he said. (ANI)