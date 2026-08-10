Congress leader Shashi Tharoor announced the Opposition's firm stance against the FCRA and Delimitation bills. Other party MPs criticized the absence of PM Modi and Amit Shah, demanding the latter address Parliament on Jantar Mantar protests.

Opposition to Oppose FCRA, Delimitation Bills

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the Opposition remains firmly opposed to the proposed FCRA and Delimitation bills, adding that the party will resist the bills in view of what has been perceived of the measures. "In the coming days, we'll see when they come. I think the main thing is to look at the texts, see how they modify them, and then we'll decide what needs to be done. I think our principle at the moment is very clear. What we know about the bills, what we've seen of the bills, we're not going to agree to either the FCRA Bill or the Delimitation Bill. We are committed to opposing very strongly," he said.

Congress Slams Govt's 'Disregard for Parliamentary Responsibility'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Christopher Tilak criticised the continuous absence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the floor of the House, stating that it highlights a blatant disregard for parliamentary responsibility. "For the last three weeks, we have seen that both the Home Minister and the Prime Minister have not come to the floor, which clearly shows what kind of responsibility they have towards the Parliament. Now, in the last two to three days, they just want to squeeze in bills like the Delimitation Bill and the FCRA Bill. Let us see what will happen on the floor. DMK and others are speaking on this side and that side; we will have to wait and watch," he said.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy asserted that the opposition will not cooperate or participate in legislative business until the Home Minister addresses the House. he further demanded answers regarding alleged police action during the student protests at Jantar Mantar. "We are sticking to our stand in the Monsoon Session. First, we wanted Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, which happened. Later, we want HM Amit Shah to come to the House and explain what happened on 20th of July, as the students are still at Jantar Mantar. Even today, he is coming to the Parliament, but he's not attending the session, which shows how negligent they are, how irrelevant they are, how unaccountable they are to the people of this country and also to the opposition parties. Until he does that, we won't be able to adjust with them in performing the House, or we won't be able to participate in the bills that they are bringing," he said.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh echoed similar sentiments. He alleged that critical bills are being pushed through systematically without any meaningful discussion or parliamentary scrutiny. "The Opposition is always ready, but it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the functioning of the Parliament. This is the result of the intention of those in government who don't want any discussion to take place in Parliament. We are demanding a statement from the Union Home Minister. The country wants to know who is behind the use of the AK-47 against students in Bihar. If the government will not respond, then from whom do we seek an answer?" he questioned.

About the FCRA Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions. (ANI)