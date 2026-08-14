On the eve of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to those affected by the 1947 Partition and highlighted the importance of remembering its human cost and lessons for unity.

As India is all set to commemorate its Independence Day, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid homage to the millions of people who died and were affected because of the Partition of India. In preparation of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Dhami referred to Partition as one of the saddest and most horrific periods in the history of the country. He said it was not just a political event, but a humanitarian one which made the life of many families very hard.

CM Dhami Pays Tribute To People Affected By Partition

Dhami offered tributes to all those who died during Partition and also recalled the immense suffering that the people underwent during that period. He said that due to Partition, millions of people had to leave their homes and start a new life in very tough conditions. Relationships were destroyed and the people became homeless and jobless. According to Dhami, the memories of this tragic period are still haunting for many families who witnessed this horror.

Pleasure on Independence Day Was Marred by the Suffering of Partition

According to the Chief Minister, while August 15, 1947, was the day when India gained its independence, the pleasure came along with the pain of partition.

Even though the country was free, millions of people were struggling with the trauma of being displaced, violence, and uncertainty. According to Dhami, it is very important to keep this contradiction in mind as it is an essential part of the country’s history.

Why Is August 14 Called Partition Horrors Remembrance Day?

Dhami reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 declared August 14 to be called Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. This day is dedicated to commemorating the suffering and struggle of people during Partition, and, according to Dhami, it is necessary to remember it in order to honor the memory of people who had to endure one of the biggest episodes of displacement ever.

It was his view that young people needed to know about the struggles and sacrifices made by India during its path to freedom. Lessons of partition could make individuals realize the significance of unity and social harmony according to Dhami.

Message of Unity and Social Harmony

According to Dhami, the partition had inflicted immense harm to the unity of society, brotherhood and humanness. Millions of people were uprooted from their homeland and compelled to rebuild their life in an uncertain situation. He said that partition must be remembered not as division of land but as a human narrative of suffering and sacrifice.

Remembering Sacrifices With Gratitude

It is the duty of citizens to pay tribute to freedom fighters and the people who sacrificed their lives in partition according to Dhami. Partition horrors Remembrance Day reminds future generations of the sacrifices and sufferings involved in the formation of Indian history.