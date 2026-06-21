The 23rd installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi was released at a 'Kisan Utsav Diwas' event in Dehradun. In CM Dhami's presence, over ₹159 crore was transferred via DBT to more than 8 lakh farmers in Uttarakhand.
A special event was held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, to mark the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Utsav Diwas'. The main agenda was the release of the 23rd installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the chief guest at the event.
Farmers Gather to Hear PM and CM
- During the event, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with the attendees, watched a virtual broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the fund installment for farmers across the country from West Bengal.
- The event saw a huge turnout. Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, and MLA Savita Kapoor were present, along with a large number of farmers, agriculture experts, and public representatives from all over the state.
- CM Dhami congratulated all the farmers of the state on receiving the 23rd installment. He called it a major step towards ensuring the respect, prosperity, and empowerment of farmers.
What CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Said…
- The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said that through the PM-Kisan scheme, crores of farmers nationwide are receiving financial aid directly and transparently into their bank accounts.
- He shared the latest numbers: today, around 10 crore farmers across India received a total of ₹18,880 crore through DBT. This includes over 8 lakh farmers from Uttarakhand, who received more than ₹159 crore.
- The CM pointed out that when the scheme started in 2019, only about 4 lakh farmers in Uttarakhand were benefiting. Today, that number has more than doubled to over 8 lakh. He said this shows the growing trust of farmers in the 'double-engine government' and proves that scheme benefits are reaching the last person.
- He drew a parallel, saying, "Just as our soldiers secure the country's borders, our farmers strengthen the nation's food security with their hard work. A farmer doesn't just grow crops; he shapes the future of the nation."
- CM Dhami added that the central government, under PM Modi's leadership, has made farmer welfare its top priority. He mentioned the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, which helps cover losses from natural disasters, and the Soil Health Card scheme, which helps farmers improve productivity by providing information about their soil quality.
Uttarakhand's New Agriculture Model is Ready
- The government is trying to make farming more profitable through natural farming, modern agricultural technology, and expanding irrigation facilities.
- The CM said that the Uttarakhand government is also working continuously to empower farmers. A key decision has been to make canal irrigation completely free in the state. A provision of ₹200 crore has also been made in the budget to increase farmers' income.
- He reported that with an investment of about ₹115 crore, over 350 modern polyhouses have already been set up in the state. This is helping farmers get better yields and higher incomes.
- The CM acknowledged that farming in hilly areas is heavily dependent on rainfall. To tackle this, a ₹1000 crore project, the “Uttarakhand Climate Responsive Rain-fed Farming Project,” has been approved. This will help make farming more secure despite changing weather patterns.
- He also spoke about new policies to boost fruit production, such as the New Apple Policy, Kiwi Policy, Dragon Fruit Policy, and the State Millet Mission. Under these schemes, farmers are being offered subsidies of up to 80 percent.
- The CM mentioned that to make Uttarakhand a leader in aromatic farming, the “Mahak Kranti” (Aroma Revolution) policy has been implemented. Under this, 7 Aroma Valleys are being developed, and the cultivation of aromatic plants is being promoted across 23,000 hectares.
- He highlighted the “House of Himalayas” brand, which is working to give national and international recognition to Uttarakhand's local products and millets.
- He proudly stated, "Because of our clear policies and honest intentions, Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the entire country in terms of farmer income growth. This achievement is the result of the hard work and contribution of every single farmer in our state."
- The CM assured that his government is not just limiting farmers to schemes but is working with full transparency to ensure the benefits reach the actual beneficiaries. He called farmers the pride of the nation and reiterated the government's commitment to their prosperity.
- Finally, the Chief Minister urged the state's farmers to adopt modern techniques and scientific farming methods alongside traditional farming. He asked them to take full advantage of the government's welfare schemes and become partners in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Uttarakhand' (Developed Uttarakhand).