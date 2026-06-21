Jaipur Police arrested notorious history-sheeter Satpal Fauji and an associate for daytime burglaries. Fauji, with 66 prior cases, ran an interstate gang and used silicone masks and wigs to avoid being identified by police.

Jaipur Police have arrested a history-sheeter and notorious burglar Satpal Singh Chauhan alias Satpal Fauji, 46, who was absconding in connection with a theft case in the Jhotwara area. Police also arrested one of his associates.

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Special Team Cracks Case

On Saturday, DCP West Prashant Kiran said the arrests were made after linking Satpal Fauji to two daytime burglaries in closed flats. "A burglary occurred in the Karni Vihar area last month. Another occurred recently on June 12th in the Jhotwara area. The common thing between both burglaries was that they occurred during the day and in closed flats," Kiran told the media.

When a special team was formed to investigate both cases, CCTV footage and other evidence revealed the same person was involved. "It was revealed that the person seen in both burglaries was also involved in a house theft," the DCP added. "Based on inputs from informants and other sources, police identified Satpal Singh alias Satpal Fauji, who runs an interstate gang, as the suspect. Our team then tracked them down, examining numerous CCTV footage and other information, and arrested them," Kiran said.

A Notorious History-Sheeter

Police said Satpal Fauji is a history-sheeter with nearly 66 cases of burglary and housebreaking registered against him since 2004. Cases have been filed against the gang in more than 12 states. So far, police have identified over 20 members of the gang. The arrested associate was identified as Pawan Kumar Tanwar.

Swift Thefts and Silicone Masks

Kiran said the gang operates during the day and targets homes. "His main method is to steal items from homes. In one burglary, he spent less than fifty seconds inside the house, and within that fifty seconds, he stole everything he wanted, as evidenced by the footage and other details," he said.

Due to his notoriety, Satpal Fauji used disguises to avoid identification. "Because he is so notorious, and his photos and videos are in police stations everywhere, he had a silicone mask made for himself, a full-face mask. He had a wig over it. He had two or three such masks, and was preparing for his next crime," the DCP said.

Investigation Ongoing

Police said further investigation is underway to trace other gang members and recover stolen items. (ANI)