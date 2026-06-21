Elaborate security arrangements, including police personnel and surveillance teams, have been deployed in Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination to ensure its smooth and fair conduct on Sunday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Gujarat, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with authorities deploying police personnel, nodal officers and surveillance teams to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Sunday.

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In Ahmedabad, candidate entry had already begun, with police managing parking facilities and carrying out checks at entry points to the examination centres. Speaking on the arrangements, DCP Zone 1 Harshad Patel said, "Today the NEET-UG exam is scheduled to begin at 2 pm. Candidate entry has already started, with Ahmedabad police managing vehicle parking and conducting checks at entry points. At the main gate, agency supervisors and staff are deployed for additional security, supported by male and female police personnel. Government agencies are working together to ensure the exam starts on time..."

Arrangements in Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh

Similarly, in Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said senior officers and nodal officers had been deployed at every examination centre to oversee arrangements and ensure the examination is conducted peacefully. "A senior officer has been deployed in every centre along with nodal officers. We are hoping that the exam will be conducted peacefully," he said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, candidates began arriving at the J P Mehta Nagar Nigam Inter College in Varanasi ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with security tightened outside the examination centre.

Extensive Preparations by Varanasi Police

Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Shiv Hari Meena said the Varanasi Police had undertaken extensive preparations, including inter-departmental coordination meetings and ground inspections. "The Varanasi police administration has made extensive preparations for today's NEET exam. This includes inter-departmental coordination meetings and on-ground inspections by officials to verify the arrangements. Police and magistrates have been deployed in accordance with established protocols, including specific assignments for traffic management," he said.

He added that special security personnel had been stationed at railway stations and bus stands, while social media was also being monitored to prevent any untoward incidents. "Special security personnel have also been stationed at railway stations and bus stands...social media is being monitored, and the exam is being conducted in compliance with all relevant guidelines...students are being allowed entry only after undergoing security checks and frisking, in accordance with the prescribed safety protocols...a QR team has been constituted to handle any information received from any source," Meena added.

Background of the Re-examination

The exam was rescheduled due to questions of exam papers being leaked, and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process.