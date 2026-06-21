Candidates arrived at centres in Davanagere, Karnataka, for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination amid tight police security. A total of 7,395 candidates are set to appear for the exam across 13 centres in the district on Sunday.

Candidates began arriving at the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination centre at ARG College in Davanagere on Sunday, with police enforcing elaborate security arrangements ahead of the re-examination. Students started entering the examination premises from 12 pm after verification of their identity cards and hall tickets. Parents accompanying the candidates were asked to leave the examination premises, with many seen waiting outside the college's main gate as authorities enforced strict access regulations.

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Security Measures in Davanagere

Speaking about the arrangements, Davanagere Superintendent of Police (SP) Shekhar H T said a total of 7,395 candidates are set to appear for the NEET examination at 13 centres across the district. "Today, in Davanagere district, a total of 7,395 students are undergoing NEET examination. They are attending the NEET examination in 13 centers. All the 12 centers are in Davanagere and one center is in Harihara," he said.

The SP said adequate security and crowd management arrangements had been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. "We have made adequate bandobast arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination. A total of one sub-inspector and 8 to 10 staff have been deployed. For frisking purposes, a separate team has been formed. We are conducting all the frisking in time and requesting others to come in time to the examination centers and asking other parents to go out of the premises," he said.

He added that parking facilities had also been arranged and all precautionary measures had been taken. "Parking arrangements have been made. We have taken all precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination," he said.

Frisking Process Detailed

Responding to a question on the frisking process, the SP said candidates had already been informed about the permitted and prohibited items. "We already... as already intimation has been sent, what are all the materials that have to be brought inside the examination centres, and which are the prohibited items. Accordingly, the frisking team is doing their job and the police is assisting. We have installed DFMD and HHMD to frisk every student going inside," he added.

National Overview and Paper Leak Probe

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was rescheduled due to an alleged "paper leak", and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process. (ANI)