Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a chat with young people in Tanakpur during the 'Yuva Samvad' event. He highlighted his government's focus on jobs, self-employment, and fair recruitment. Dhami also shared that over 33,000 jobs have been given and a strict anti-cheating law is now in place.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently attended the “Yuva Samvad: Yuva Shakti, Uttarakhand Ki Pragati” programme in Tanakpur, Champawat. The local public and young people gave the Chief Minister a grand welcome.

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During the event, the CM spoke directly with the youth. He listened to their ideas, suggestions, and answered their questions. A large number of young people were present for this interaction.

Dhami Government's Big Vision for Youth

The Chief Minister said that the youth are the biggest strength of any state or nation. He described Uttarakhand's youth as talented, energetic, and full of new ideas. He believes their power is key to achieving the dream of a developed Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami pointed out that India is one of the world's youngest countries. He said this young energy has the power to make the nation self-reliant and developed. He added that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked to make young people job creators, not just job seekers.

He mentioned that campaigns like Startup India, Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, and Khelo India have opened up new doors for the youth. Initiatives like the Prime Minister's Mudra Yojana are also helping young people start their own businesses.

Trust in a Transparent System

The Chief Minister stated that the Uttarakhand government is also prioritising employment, self-employment, skill development, and innovation for a bright future for its youth. He said schemes like the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, Yuva Protsahan Yojana, and Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana are providing opportunities for them to move forward.

He explained that the state is promoting a startup culture. It is also working to give local products a unique identity through the “One District, Two Products” scheme and the “House of Himalayas” brand.

CM Dhami also listed other schemes like the State Millet Mission, Apple Mission, New Tourism Policy, Home Stay Yojana, Wed in Uttarakhand, and Solar Swarozgar Yojana. He said these are creating new self-employment opportunities for the youth.

Over 33,000 Youth Get Jobs