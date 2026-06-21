Uttarakhand Police established a State-Level NTA Examination Control Room in Dehradun for the fair conduct of the NEET-2026 exam. Meanwhile, nationwide security has been significantly intensified for the NEET-UG re-examination.

Uttarakhand Police Establishes Control Room

The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has established a State-Level NTA Examination Control Room in Dehradun to ensure the fair, transparent, and smooth conduct of the NEET-2026 examination being held today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the control room has been set up to facilitate effective coordination and the swift exchange of information throughout the duration of the examination. Nodal Officer Lokjeet Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Law & Order), along with the NTA Observer and their team, is maintaining regular communication with the State Nodal Officer, administrative officials, police personnel, and state coordinators to continuously monitor every aspect of the examination process.

The Police Headquarters has further instructed all District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police/Superintendents of Police across the state to immediately report any important information, suspicious activity, or law-and-order-related developments to the State-Level Control Room. These measures are intended to enable prompt action in any unforeseen situation, ensuring that the integrity and security of the examination remain uncompromised at every level.

Nationwide Security Beefed Up for NEET-UG Re-exam

Meanwhile, Nationwide security has been significantly intensified for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Security has been significantly heightened outside several centres in the national capital, including CM SHRI School at Pandara Road.

In Raichur, examination staff asked students to remove chains and other restricted accessories. Tight security arrangements are made by the police at examination centres. Authorities are conducting thorough verification and security checks to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.

In Mangalore, preparations are in full swing for the exam at Government Pre-University (PU) College for Women in Balmatta, which is one of the centres. The papers were transported under the supervision of security personnel.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Security-I, Priti Tiwari, highlighted the security measures for smooth examination. "The police have taken out all the materials under very tight security, with complete security and traffic arrangements in place, and under the supervision of the CP, they are being safely transported to their respective centres. The area has been divided into four zones, and the DCPs are monitoring and issuing instructions in all the zones," she said.

The NEET-UG reexam will be held today, and extensive security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. (ANI)