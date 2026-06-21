The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination began in Thoothukudi on Sunday with extensive security measures, including biometric verification and jammers. The NTA is conducting the exam for over 22.79 lakh candidates across India and abroad.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination commenced in Thoothukudi on Sunday amid elaborate security arrangements, with candidates arriving at examination centres well ahead of the scheduled start time.

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Visuals from the Government Polytechnic College in Thoothukudi showed candidates entering the examination centre carrying their admit cards and valid photo identity proofs. The re-examination is being conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

Extensive Security Measures in Place

According to officials, three examination centres have been set up in Thoothukudi city for the conduct of the examination. Candidates were seen undergoing verification procedures before being allowed entry into the examination premises. To ensure a fair and malpractice-free examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has implemented extensive security measures at the centres. Surveillance cameras, biometric verification systems, and signal jammers have been deployed as part of the security arrangements.

NTA Issues Advisory for Candidates

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended best wishes to lakhs of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to stay calm and arrive early at exam centres. In a post on X, NTA said, "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!"

The agency also reminded candidates about key examination-day requirements and timings. According to the advisory, entry to examination centres began at 11:00 AM, while the last entry is scheduled for 1:30 PM, after which no candidate will be allowed to enter. Candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs. NTA also urged aspirants to avoid carrying prohibited items, stay hydrated, account for traffic conditions and reach their examination centres well in advance.

The NEET-UG re-exam is being held on Sunday, and extensive security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. (ANI)