CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a Jan Samvad in Dehradun, heard public grievances and directed officials to act quickly. He also ordered financial aid and a tricycle for a person with a disability.

On Monday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami organised a Jan Samvad in his camp office located at Main Sevak Sadan, in which people from various areas of the state presented their grievances, development-oriented issues and suggestions. The discussion was all about addressing the public complaints in an efficient manner to make sure that the government services reach the citizens with no delays.

CM Dhami Instructs Officials to Address the Public Grievances in Time

While addressing the concerns of the citizens, CM Dhami issued instructions to the concerned officials regarding prompt and effective action. It is important to mention that the disposal of the public grievances in time continues to remain a priority of the Uttarakhand state government.

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It has been instructed by CM Dhami to the officials at the administration and department level that citizens should not be confronted with any unavoidable difficulties in addressing their grievances. It has been further stated that issues related to public welfare should be dealt with utmost urgency.

Immediate Help Ordered to be Provided to Divyang

Amongst the various cases that were heard in the meeting, there was the case of Kuldeep, who is a divyang, and he went to the Chief Minister with his problems. After hearing this case, Dhami ordered the officials in concern to give him money and a tricycle.

The Chief Minister stated that basic help should be provided to those in need in time, and hence responsive administration should be practiced in such welfare cases.

CM Meets Employees, Teachers, and Representatives of Various Bodies

Not only individuals but also the representatives of different organisations came to meet the Chief Minister. Some of the organisations whose representatives visited the Chief Minister were the State Tax Ministerial Staff Association, Provincial Junior High School Teachers' Association, Senior Citizen Welfare Society Uttarakhand, Excise Sub-Inspectors Association, Shri Kalp Kedar Temple Committee and Devbhoomi Ex-Servicemen Welfare Committee.

Apart from Haridwar, the representatives of other organisations came to see the Chief Minister and put forward their demands.

Jan Samvad Campaign Top Priority for Uttarakhand Government

The Chief Minister said the state government is utilizing Jan Samvad as an opportunity to get an understanding about public issues and finding solutions for the same. He reiterated that the government is committed to taking development ahead in keeping with public expectations.

CM Dhami also emphasized that the government schemes and other services must reach the last person in society in time. The recent discussion is yet another reflection of the government’s efforts in this regard.